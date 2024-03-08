La Familia takes interim tag off CEO, who plans to ride out a rough stretch

Mar. 7—Brandy Van Pelt-Ramirez, who has been leading the beleaguered La Familia Health organization on an interim basis since its previous leader was ousted in September, will become the full-time CEO starting Saturday.

Van Pelt-Ramirez told The New Mexican on Thursday her priorities are keeping the doors open, restoring staff salaries to the levels they were at before cuts last year, hammering out a contract with newly unionized medical staff and generally keeping La Familia on a path to recovery. She said she's thankful to community members who have donated money to keep the provider afloat to allow it to keep serving patients, many who are low-income and have limited options.

"We have patients that are undocumented and uninsured and don't have anywhere else to go," she said. "We know that, and we want to make sure that we continue to be around in the community."

La Familia Chief Development Officer Jasmin Milz said Van Pelt-Ramirez already has begun repairing damage at La Familia in recent months.

"Brandy has really taken the organization forward during a very challenging time," Milz said. "What we're looking forward to is rebuilding and continuing on this path."

Van Pelt-Ramirez's stint as interim CEO could hardly have come at a more difficult moment in the organization's history.

La Familia, which opened its first clinic in 1972, provides medical care to about 16,000 patients annually regardless of income, insurance or legal status, although it does accept patients with insurance. The provider, which today employs about 150 people at four sites, is also funded by state and local governments, private foundations and donations.

La Familia was hit especially hard by the pandemic, and early last year hired former CEO Julie Wright in a bid to bring back financial stability. But Wright's tenure was marked by conflict, with internal strife coming to a public head last summer after the departure of a longtime physician who raised concerns about how the organization was being run. La Familia's medical staff unionized in September, and Wright was dismissed just two days later.

Van Pelt-Ramirez said both colleagues and board members approached her about stepping into the interim role.

The 44-year-old Cañoncito resident, who had a 25-year career in nonprofit management in both New Mexico and Florida, has been at La Familia since 2018 and previously held leadership positions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico and March of Dimes. She started as La Familia's manager of patient support services, eventually advancing through several roles to chief program officer.

She said she had ambitions of being CEO, and while she was well aware of the baggage that came with the interim role, she accepted.

"I like challenges," Van Pelt-Ramirez said. "I knew it was not going to be easy ... [but] I was very confident in my leadership abilities to be able to take La Familia to the next level."

Van Pelt-Ramirez faced immediate challenges: financial uncertainty and unhappy staff members who felt the work environment had become toxic.

"I knew that I had to do a lot of damage control and rebuilding of relationships," Van Pelt-Ramirez said. "But I also knew that I had a very limited amount of time to get us to a point where we can stay open."

On the staff side, Van Pelt-Ramirez said she made the commitment to being transparent, meeting regularly with employees and inviting them to come to her as often as they wanted.

On the financial side, she also announced $2 million in budget cuts, including some layoffs and across-the-board pay cuts of 10%, or for some employees an equivalent in hours reduced.

"I really struggled with that because I know that everyone here has a family to support," Van Pelt-Ramirez said. "I know they have a mortgage. I know they have car payments. And I also knew that we were in a dire situation where if we did not do something we may not be open anymore."

It was a painful period of belt-tightening for the organization with no budget line item spared scrutiny.

"We even had to do cuts to, like, water service and coffee, because those things add up," Van Pelt-Ramirez said.

In November, La Familia asked for community support for an emergency fundraising campaign to raise $1 million, announcing the organization had just 90 days of operating reserves on-hand.

Also in November, a group of nurses and other support staff announced their intention to try to unionize as well.

Van Pelt-Ramirez said she tried to address their concerns head-on.

"I reached out to every single person and talked to them and said, 'Give me a chance to sit at the table, be your partner, collaborate, and tell me what you need before we involve a third-party,'" she said.

The union vote in December failed, 48-27.

"The feedback that I got from the staff was, 'We believe in you, we believe what you had to say,' " Van Pelt-Ramirez said.

Today, she believes La Familia Health is in a better, more stable place than it was five months ago, though not fully out of the woods. The organization is in the midst of negotiating a contract with the medical providers' union, a process Van Pelt-Ramirez said "is going well."

Representatives of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, which represents La Familia's physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and midwives, could not be reached Thursday. The fundraising effort that aimed to bring in $1 million has resulted in about $300,000, which Van Pelt-Ramirez said she still considers a victory.

"We are still receiving money in the mail every single day," she said. "A lot of them have been from our patients."

But Van Pelt-Ramirez acknowledged patients have been rattled by the La Familia turmoil.

"They're scared," she said. "They have a lot of questions. ... But if anybody has really stepped up to support us, it's been our patients."

Van Pelt-Ramirez said she's currently working on the budget and plan for La Familia's next fiscal year, which starts in July. She said her first priority is to restore the salary and hour cuts she made in the fall. She said she's especially grateful to the staffers who stayed on after those cuts.

"The staff that are here are dedicated to the mission of La Familia; they're dedicated to the patient community, and they stuck it out because they wanted to see this thing through," Van Pelt-Ramirez said. "This is part of people's lives."