La Crosse woman sentenced in criminal vehicular operation case

May 29—CALEDONIA, Minn. — A 49-year-old Wisconsin woman, who admitted to drinking nine beers before driving , has been sentenced for her role in a July 2023 crash that injured another driver.

Heather Marie Horsfall, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced Tuesday, May 28, on a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation under the influence of alcohol in Houston County District Court.

As part of the plea, two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation causing serious injury, a similar gross misdemeanor and one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated were dismissed.

Horsfall was ordered to serve 10 days in jail with credit for one day served; given two years of probation during which she is prohibited from drinking alcohol and ordered to pay a $500 fine and restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Horsfall admitted to having drank nine beers prior to the crash July 27, 2023, at the intersection of Minnesota State Highway 16 and Minnesota State Highway 26 south of La Crescent.

The driver of the other vehicle was headed west on Highway 16 when Horsfall failed to stop at a stop sign.

Horsfall showed signs of impairment before and after she failed three field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test displayed a 0.12 blood alcohol content for Horsfall.

Two days after the crash, the driver of the other vehicle notified law enforcement that a CT scan at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse showed she had a fractured sternum.