La Crosse shocked by riverboat shutdown

Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit Inc., will be joining us and showcasing rabbit r1, the pocket-sized AI hardware assistant that took CES -- and the broader news cycle -- by storm last month. Lyu is an entrepreneur renowned for his work in human-machine interaction. Lyu has also nicely agreed to stick around after his appearance, so attendees can experience the "staggeringly ambitious" device that promises to do most, if not all, that your smartphone can do.