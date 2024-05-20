LA County reopens applications for landlord rent relief program

The application window for the second round of rent relief for Los Angeles County landlords opened on Monday after a successful initial launch last December.

The program, officially known as the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program, aims to help landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepted applicants can “receive up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and other eligible expenses incurred since April 1, 2022,” according to the program’s website.

Potential applicants are urged to review eligibility requirements before applying.

Those who need assistance filling out the application can attend free webinars from the county’s community partners. Additional help will be available daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. beginning Monday by calling (877) 849-0770.

The program was created to help alleviate the financial burden for small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units.

The program’s goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing, according to city officials.

