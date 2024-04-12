L3Harris layoffs: What we know (and what we don't)

What is L3Harris?

L3Harris is a defense and technology company formed by the 2019 merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corp. It is headquartered in Melbourne.

L3Harris is among the largest U.S. defense contractors, currently in the No. 6 position, behind Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics, according to Defense News.

How many people does it employ?

L3Harris employs about 50,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Brevard County, with more the 7,200 employees on the Space Coast, with some 4,300 in Palm Bay alone, where it is the largest employer.

How many people is it laying off?

Workers unveiling the new L3Harris sign in Melbourne following the 2019 merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corp.

The company would not say how many workers are impacted by the staff cuts. But anonymous social media posts on a layoff-focused website indicate that the cuts are extensive and are affecting employees nationwide.

Why the layoffs?

It is part of an initiative L3Harris announced last year that it calls LHX NeXT, which is aimed at saving more than $1 billion over the next three years.

“L3Harris continues to focus on operational performance and delivering on our LHX NeXt commitments, including $1 billion in gross cost savings over the next three years," the company said in a statement released Thursday night to FLORIDA TODAY by L3Harris Public Relations Director Sara Banda.

Is L3Harris profitable?

Yes. L3Harris posted revenue of $19.42 billion in 2023, up 13.8% from $17.06 billion in revenue in 2022.

The company's profits were $1.20 billion in 2023, up 12.9% from $1.06 billion in 2022.

As part of its 2023 financial results announcement, the company projected that its revenue will increase to somewhere between $20.7 billion and $21.3 billion in 2024.

What major deals has the company done recently?

L3Harris made two major acquisitions in 2023. L3Harris in July completed its $4.7 billion acquisition of rocket-engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, which serves both the space and missile markets. L3Harris in January 2023 completed a $1.96 billion acquisition of Viasat Inc.’s Tactical Data Links product line.

L3Harris has been divesting of non-core assets. This month, for example, the company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Palm Beach County-based Kanders & Co. Inc. will acquire L3Harris' antenna and related businesses for $200 million. The transaction is expected to close in the current second quarter, and is subject to regulatory approvals.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: l3harris layoffs at a glance