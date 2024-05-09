L35 Foundation keeps memory of late Sedgwick County firefighter alive

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Putting on the uniform and fighting fires became more than a paycheck to Bryon Johnson.

“He just found a love and a joy for the job, and it was just something that kind of lit his soul on fire,” Ariana Davis described her late husband.

The Sedgwick County firefighter put his heart into his work. In 2007, a grass fire changed everything.

“There were electrical lines involved. So, they talked about that on the way to the call. Unfortunately, with wind-driven conditions, it was something that just was not expected,” Davis said.

Bryon died in the line of duty and left behind his wife, Ariana Davis.

A decade later, she began opening up about his story and her grief.

“I realized how kind of liberating it was to be able to share Bryon and his memory with new recruits from the fire department,” she said. “It gives them a little bit of pride in the brotherhood of the fire service.”

She’s spoken at fire stations across Kansas and other states.

In 2021, she launched the L35 Foundation in Bryon’s honor.

“We want everybody to go home to their families. I don’t want anybody to experience what we did,” she said.

The nonprofit raises money to send firefighters to special training programs they believe will benefit them most.

“Often, that training can be very expensive,” Davis said. “A lot of firefighters go into specialty fields such as structural collapse, confined space, high angled rescue. We want to give our fighters those opportunities to get that training.”

The organization hopes to ignite a passion for a job similar to Bryon’s.

If you are a firefighter in need of financial assistance, contact thel35foundation@gmail.com.

You can help the L35 foundation at its annual golf tournament fundraiser on June 28.

