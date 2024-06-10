L.A. Socialite Defends Herself in Letter After Murder Conviction for Striking Young Brothers During Street Race

Rebecca Grossman struck and killed two boys in 2020 as they were walking across a street at a crosswalk with their parents

The 60-year-old Los Angeles socialite who struck and killed brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, in 2020 has written a letter to the judge asking for leniency at her upcoming sentencing.

Rebecca Grossman was found guilty of two counts each of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving in connection with the deaths of Mark and Jacob, NBC Los Angeles and Fox 11 report.

According to a 2020 press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, Mark and Jacob were crossing a street at a crosswalk with their parents when Grossman — who prosecutors said was driving at "excessive speeds" — struck and killed the boys.

"Grossman allegedly continued driving, eventually stopping about one-quarter mile away from the scene when her car engine cut off," the release added.

Grossman and her husband are the founders of the Grossman Burn Foundation, a charity that helps burn victims around the world, PEOPLE previously reported.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, according to evidence from her trial, Grossman had alcohol and Valium in her system at the time of the fatal crash and was racing Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Erickson moments before. She also was driving at 81 mph in a 45-mph zone at one point and had a history of speeding, per The Times. Erickson and Grossman were allegedly having an affair at the time, according to evidence admitted at her trial, Thousand Oaks Acorn reports.



According to NBC Los Angeles, Grossman sent a letter to the judge before her upcoming sentencing. She wrote, in part: "I am not a murderer, and I ask you to recognize that true fact. My pain, my recognition of the pain the Iskanders suffer, and the pain I watch my family endure, are punishments that I already suffer and will for the rest of my life. Please consider this suffering when you consider what more punishment to impose on me in this case."

She added: "From the very beginning, the facts have been distorted and misrepresented, turning the tragic accident into murder and me into a cold-blooded killer. The voices demanding vengeance and retribution are reacting to the tragic loss of Mark and Jacob, but they do not fairly describe me or who I am."



Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Rebecca Grossman

Prosecutors, however, are seeking the maximum sentence, which is 34 years in prison.

"The defendant has never shown an ounce of remorse for her choices on September 29, 2020," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, ABC 7 reports. "She has never taken a modicum of responsibility. Instead, she has only blamed others. She has blamed the victims, arguing that they were out of the crosswalk, jetted out in front of her car, and that their mother was careless in walking with her children across the street when it was starting to get dark outside."



"She has lived a life of privilege and clearly felt that her wealth and notoriety would buy her freedom," prosecutors added in part. "This was not a tragic accident as the defense continually states, this was murder."

Grossman will be sentenced on Monday, June 10.



Read the original article on People.