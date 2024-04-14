L.A. public health officials issue measles exposure warning for Universal Studios, other locations

A traveler with measles visited Universal Studios and several other locations in Los Angeles County on March 30-April 1. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County health officials issued an exposure warning Saturday after a traveler with measles visited Universal Studios and several other locations in the county between March 30 and April 1.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it had received notification from the California Department of Public Health of a nonresident traveler who had visited nearly a dozen locations those three days, mostly in Universal City and at the Sheraton hotel on West Century Boulevard near L.A. International Airport.

The individual visited the following locations, according to health officials:

Saturday, March 30:





Sheraton Gateway hotel gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.)

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (time not yet determined)

Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608

Buca di Beppo – 1000 Universal Studios Blvd., Universal City 91608 (approximately 12 p.m.)

Cletus' Chicken Shack in Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608 (appx. 4 p.m.)

Lard Lad Donuts and EC food truck in Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608 (time not yet determined)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — 445 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210 (time not yet determined)

Sheraton Gateway hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

Sunday, March 31:





Sheraton Gateway hotel gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (5:30 a.m. -8 a.m.)

Jack in the Box — 1127 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 90301 (approximately 11:00 a.m.)

Santa Monica Pier — Santa Monica 90401

Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica 90401 (time not yet determined)

El Torito Mexican restaurant — 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey 90292 (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sheraton Gateway hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

Monday, April 1:





Sheraton Gateway hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (time not yet determined)

Possible additional exposure locations are still under investigation.

Health officials encouraged anyone who was at one of the exposure locations on those days to confirm they've been vaccinated against measles, a highly infectious disease that causes a rash and other serious symptoms that may become life-threatening for certain people. Those who are not immunized and haven't had measles before are at risk of developing symptoms between one and three weeks after exposure.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release, adding that the disease "is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it."

Young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of complications from measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those exposed should contact their health provider, and anyone who develops symptoms should "stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings," Los Angeles health officials said.

The CDC has recorded 121 measles cases so far this year, a sharp increase compared with 2023 numbers that has concerned public health experts. Eighty-two percent of cases in 2024 are among those who are either unvaccinated or their immunization status is unknown, and 56% of the cases resulted in hospitalization.

California, which has some of the strictest school vaccine laws in the country, has recorded six cases in 2024. Up to 300 people were exposed at the UC Davis Medical Center this month after a child with the virus was seen at the Sacramento hospital.

