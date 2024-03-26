L.A. Police search for gunman after victim shot to death in Reseda

Police were searching for a suspected gunman after a man in his 50’s was fatally shot Monday night in Reseda, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crime broadcast about the deadly shooting in the 7500 block of Jamieson Avenue just before 7: 30 p.m.

At the scene, police located the victim who was not breathing or conscious, authorities said.

It is currently unclear how the fatal incident unfolded and whether the victim knew the suspect.

A white van seen with several bullet holes and a shattered passenger window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Reseda on Mar. 25, 2024. (RMG News)

Shattered glass litters the road after a fatal shooting in Reseda on Mar. 25, 2024. (RMG News)

A white van seen with several bullet holes and a shattered passenger window at the scene of a fatal shooting in Reseda on Mar. 25, 2024. (RMG News)

L.A. police on the scene of a fatal shooting in Reseda on Mar. 25, 2024. (RMG News)

Footage of the scene obtained by KTLA showed a white van on the street with at least two bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle and a shattered passenger window. Broken glass littered the road where police evidence markers were also seen.

Detectives had cordoned off a portion of Jamieson Avenue as they collected evidence and canvassed the area.

Thief in California attempts to tunnel into jewelry store

The suspect, described by police as a white male adult in his 20’s wearing black sunglasses and a white shirt, was last seen driving northbound on Jamieson Avenue toward Saticoy Street in an older model BMW sedan.

Jamieson Avenue near Saticoy Street remained closed while authorities investigated the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.