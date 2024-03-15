Dangerous high-speed pursuit ends in dramatic crash on 405 Freeway

A man wanted for stealing a vehicle is in custody after an extremely dangerous high-speed pursuit on Southern California freeways ended in a dramatic crash Thursday night.

The pursuit, initiated at around 8:45 p.m., was on the northbound 405 Freeway with the suspect traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour.

While weaving through heavy traffic on the 405 and northbound 101 freeways, briefly exiting onto surface streets and then returning to the freeway, the driver reportedly hit at least three vehicles, including one that was on the side of the road, and kept going.

Eventually transitioning to the southbound 405, the driver of the white Kia Soul, lost control of the vehicle while attempting to cross several lanes of traffic and clipping another vehicle.

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

The moment a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

The moment a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

A driver was arrested after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

A driver in a stolen car seen surrendering after a chase that ended in a dramatic crash on Mar. 14, 2024. (KTLA)

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspect’s stolen Kia Soul was destroyed after crashing during a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on March 14, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspect swerved and crashed into the sound wall before careening across the roadway and colliding with center dividers where the vehicle finally rolled to a stop.

Footage captured by Sky5 showed heavy damage to the vehicle, as the hood popped up and the airbags were deployed inside the car.

Nude photo scandal rocks another Southern California school

The suspect’s vehicle was quickly surrounded by police who had their guns drawn. The man, wearing what appeared to be a hooded sweatshirt, stepped out of the vehicle, raised his hands and surrendered.

The southbound 405 Freeway was completely shut down, causing a massive traffic backup while authorities took the suspect into custody and cleared the vehicle from the roadway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.