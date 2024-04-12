L.A. to pay $21 million to man injured by falling street lamp part

Jenna Peterson
·1 min read
Los Angeles, CA - November 07: A view of City Hall and its reflection, from the United States Courthouse, also known as the First Street U.S. Courthouse, at 350 W. 1st St., in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A view of City Hall. The City Council unanimously approved a settlement of up to $21 million for Ismael Soto Luna after part of a street lamp fell on his head. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A man injured by a falling street lamp part will receive a settlement of up to $21 million from the city of Los Angeles.

In November 2020, Ismael Soto Luna was at the corner of Roscoe Boulevard and Noble Avenue in Van Nuys when a two-pound metal cap from a street lamp struck his head, knocking him to the ground, according to a lawsuit he filed against the city.

The impact fractured his skull, and three months later he was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury, the lawsuit said. His condition progressively worsened, and in 2023 he was diagnosed with dementia, according to the lawsuit.

City regulations require a street lamp cap "to be secured in place such that the regular forces of nature would not cause it to become loose and fall,” the lawsuit said.

Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the city attorney's office, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The City Council approved the settlement Friday.

The council also approved other settlements, for a total of more than $40 million.

A man who alleged that an LAPD officer in a department vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street in downtown L.A. will receive $15.25 million.

A lawsuit in which a man allegedly suffered severe injuries after the wheel of his scooter got stuck in uneven ground at a crosswalk in Westwood will be settled for $1.9 million.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.