L.A. Metro rider shot dead hours after MTA’s news conference on transit safety

A suspect is in custody after yet another deadly incident on a Metro transit bus, this time in Commerce, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to Slauson and Boxford avenues just before 5 p.m. on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said in a news release.

Details are extremely limited and it’s unclear how the fatal shooting unfolded, but authorities say the victim was shot while aboard the bus.

The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No details were provided on where and how long after the incident the suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting comes just hours after board members of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss a rash of high-profile crimes across the Metro bus and train lines and announce plans to increase law enforcement presence throughout the system.

On May 13 alone, there were two separate stabbings aboard the Metro system. In the weeks leading up to those incidents, there was a stabbing on a train that left one woman dead in Studio City and another that left a bus driver and passenger in South Los Angeles injured.

On May 5, a driver on a Dash bus, which is operated by the city of L.A., was brutally assaulted by a homeless woman in an attack that was captured on video.

In March, a transient armed with an airsoft gun hijacked a Metro bus and crashed into the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles.

L.A. deputies on the scene of a deadly shooting aboard a Metro bus in Commerce on May 16, 2024. (KTLA)

A suspect was arrested after a robbery attack on a Metro bus in Encino on May 14, 2024. (TNLA)

Deputies investigate a stabbing on a Metro station in Athens on May 13, 2024. (TNLA)

The scene outside the Vermont/Sunset Metro station where an alleged trespasser was fatally shot by a security guard on May 7, 2024. (KTLA)

Mirna Soza Arauz is seen in an image provided by a family member.

Police investigate a stabbing at the Metro Station in Studio City on April 22, 2024. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 45-year-old Elliot Tramel Nowden for the random stabbing and murder of a woman on a Metro B Line train approaching the Universal City stop. The incident occurred on April 22, 2024. (KTLA)

Police investigate a death on a Metro bus in Koreatown on Feb. 22, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

The scene at the downtown Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton where a man hijacked a Metro bus and crashed into the hotel. March 21, 2024. (KTLA)

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who serves as chair of the Metro board, said she directed an “immediate surge” of law enforcement personnel on Metro buses, trains and stations to address the concerns of drivers and passengers.

MTA Board members, Bass and officials on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors were critical of the presence – or lack thereof – of law enforcement personnel on Metro transit buses and trains during Thursday’s news conference.

Metro contracts its law enforcement service to the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Long Beach Police Department. The value of those contracts total more than $150 million.

“We have a responsibility to each and every rider and bus driver: they have to feel safe on Metro,” said Metro Vice Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn at the news event. “Our law enforcement contracts are essential to safety, but they don’t do anyone any good if officers are not riding our trains and buses.”

The ongoing attacks led to Metro bus drivers staging a “sick out” and one Metro board member saying she was “afraid” and would not ride the system alone.

The board recently approved the acquisition of barriers to be placed between drivers and passengers on all Metro buses.

In a statement to KTLA about Thursday’s fatal shooting aboard a bus, Metro said:

“The tragic incident this afternoon aboard a Metro bus in the Commerce area exemplifies how violence is increasing in society overall and spilling into our local communities. Metro is saddened by this incident and extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family. Metro thanks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for their quick apprehension of a person of interest. Anyone with any information about this incident should call the LASD Transit Services Bureau at 323-563-5000.”

