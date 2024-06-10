L.A. detectives investigating deadly San Pedro shooting

One person was killed by gunfire Sunday in Los Angeles’ Harbor region, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Oliver Street at around 10:30 a.m. in San Pedro on reports of “man down.”

Details are extremely limited and it’s unclear how the shooting unfolded but responding officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

L.A. Police on the scene of a fatal shooting in San Pedro on June 9, 2024. (KTLA)

Footage of the investigation showed a heavy presence of police with a portion of the street cordoned off with yellow crime tape while investigators scoured the area for evidence.

A canopy, typically used to cover a deceased victim, was also visible on the neighborhood sidewalk.

No information was provided on the victim’s age or gender, nor was a description of a suspect or suspects in the fatal incident.

