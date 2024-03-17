L.A. County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man armed with replica gun

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man in East L.A. on Saturday night, authorities have confirmed.

Deputies responded to a call reporting a person with a gun causing a disturbance at a business around 9:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Pomeroy Street.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect “produced a handgun” when deputies arrived.

Deputies then opened fire, killing the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was only identified as a Hispanic man, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The sheriff’s department said a replica gun was recovered. No other details, including the events that led up to the deadly shooting, were immediately made available.

Per protocol for fatal shootings involving law-enforcement, the California Department of Justice will handle the ensuing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.