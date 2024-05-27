L.A. County couple shaken after French Bulldog stolen from them at gunpoint

A Los Angeles County couple is pleading for their French Bulldog’s safe return after she was stolen from them at gunpoint while on a late-night walk.

Mario and Maria Felix were walking two of their French Bulldogs near their Montebello home around 10 p.m. Sunday night when a man approached Mario at the corner of Victoria and Wilcox avenues while he was several feet away from his wife.

The suspect then pointed a gun at him and demanded his Rolex watch, cash and his 2-year-old French Bulldog, Jennifer, Mario said.

Jennifer is a spotted brown French Bulldog that weighs approximately 25 pounds. (Mario Felix)

Despite Mario begging him to keep the dog, the thief ripped Jennifer’s leash out of Mario’s possession and fled.

Video surveillance footage from a nearby building obtained by the couple shows the alleged thief exiting a sedan, and moments later, running back towards the car with what appears to be a leash with a dog on it behind him.

According to Mario, the stolen Rolex is the least important thing on his mind.

“They stole my property, [but] I don’t care about that,” he told KTLA 5’s Kimberly Cheng. “All I care about is Jennifer.”

“We don’t have kids together, so [our dogs] are our babies,” Mario added. “[They are] all we have.”

Jennifer is a spotted brown French Bulldog that weighs approximately 25 pounds. The couple has filed a police report.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or Jennifer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Montebello Police Department.

