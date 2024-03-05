Kyrsten Sinema Is Resigning in the Most Sinema Fashion Ever (Delusional)

In an announcement Tuesday, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said that she will not be running for reelection in November.



The move comes as polls show her in a distant third behind Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake, who ran a losing campaign for governor of Arizona in 2020. Sinema chose to leave the Democratic Party in 2022 and become an independent and, until Tuesday’s announcement, was running for reelection without a party affiliation.



In a delusional video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Sinema pretended like she did a ton of good during her time in office.

A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024

In reality, Sinema’s stances against popular Democratic legislation, such as raising the minimum wage, drew opposition from Democrats who saw her as betraying the party as well her constituents.



Replace Sinema PAC, formed to defeat her in the 2024 election, released a statement after her announcement.



We started this effort to Replace Sinema over two years ago to hold Sinema accountable for betraying the Arizonans who elected her. Sinema obstructed President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, got in the way of fundamental rights like abortion care and voting, and did the bidding of her wealthy donors who fund her luxury lifestyle. We succeeded in first pushing her out of the party—by making clear she couldn’t win a Democratic primary—and now we’ve also helped push her out of the Senate. Good. Arizonans deserve better. We now must put all of our efforts into helping elect Ruben Gallego, a pro-choice champion who will fight for Arizonans every day, over MAGA extremist Kari Lake. Game on.

This is a developing story.