Kyrsten Sinema announces she will not run for reelection, ending months of speculation

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., announced she will not run for reelection Tuesday afternoon, ending months of speculation she would enter the Arizona Senate race and cause a messy three-way election.

“I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with developments.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on February 05, 2024 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyrsten Sinema says she will not run for reelection