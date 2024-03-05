Kyrsten Sinema announces she will not run for reelection, ending months of speculation
WASHINGTON – Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., announced she will not run for reelection Tuesday afternoon, ending months of speculation she would enter the Arizona Senate race and cause a messy three-way election.
“I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with developments.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyrsten Sinema says she will not run for reelection