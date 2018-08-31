Kylie Jenner brings beauty brand to Ulta

Kylie Jenner is taking her beauty empire to the next level, via a new partnership with Ulta Beauty.

The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Twitter recently to let her fans know that she is bringing her cult beauty brand to the mass retailer this holiday season. "I'm so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!... More to come..." she wrote cryptically.



"This brand addition is yet another example of successful, digitally native brands valuing a brick-and-mortar partnership with Ulta Beauty to extend their reach with consumers," Ulta CEO Mary Dillon told WWD.

The move marks Kylie Cosmetics' first partnership with a bricks-and-mortar stockist: up until now, the brand has been sold exclusively online at kyliecosmetics.com or at the company's occasional pop-up stores.

Jenner, who recently hit the headlines for landing a spot on the 2018 Forbes list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women" for her beauty empire, first entered the beauty business back in 2015 with her debut 'Lip Kits'. The company has expanded rapidly since then, driven partly by collaborations with her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. Earlier this week the star confirmed that her newest collaboration with best friend and influencer Jordyn Woods, will launch this September.



