Kylie Cosmetics is coming to Ulta this holiday season

Whether you're keen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or a just beauty junkie who can't wait to get their hands on the best and newest products, you're going to want to sit down for this one.

Beauty empress and Kylie Cosmetics creator, Kylie Jenner, made an game-changing announcement about the future of the company to her fans in the most Kylie way ever -- via social media, of course.

On Thursday afternoon, the self-made billionaire tweeted the news to her 25.4 million Twitter followers:





Yep, you read that correctly -- Kylie Cosmetics will finally be available in all brick-and-mortar locations of Ulta Beauty starting this December.

The cosmetics brand is infamously known for selling out its top-products and new releases within minutes via its e-commerce site, having also seen success in various pop-up shops and limited runs in Topshop locations across the country.

The Ulta partnership will mark the first time Kylie Cosmetics will be permanently shelved in a brick-and-mortar location.