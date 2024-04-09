Kyle Thorson announces bid for District 18 Senate

Apr. 9—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks business owner hopes to represent District 18 in the state Senate.

Kyle Thorson announced his bid Tuesday morning in an email to the Herald.

"As a Grand Forks small business owner, I know firsthand the negative impacts of the Republican supermajority's failure to solve North Dakota's workforce crisis while driving families away from our state with their extreme policies," Thorson said in the release. "I am running because my neighbors in District 18 deserve a state senator who will put the needs of our community above partisan politics and personal ambition."

Thorson owns Archives Coffee House on the UND campus and also works as a global program manager at Amazon. He has served on local boards of directors, including for Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) and Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry. He has an undergraduate degree in political science and a master's in public administration and social business.

"From building affordable housing and supporting public education to creating an inclusive, affirming community, the issues I care about the most are on the ballot again in 2024," said Thorson, who also ran for the state Senate in 2020. "That is why I'm stepping back into the arena to fight for change in Grand Forks and across the state."

Thorson was endorsed by the District 18 Democratic-NPL Party, and his name will appear on the ballot in the upcoming June 11 primary election. District 18 is located in Grand Forks County, stretching from neighborhoods south of downtown Grand Forks to Manvel.