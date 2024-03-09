Kyle Rittenhouse event at UofM stirs up controversy on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An upcoming guest speaker at the University of Memphis is stirring up controversy.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing two men and wounding another during a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin in 2020 when he was 17 years old.

He is scheduled to appear at the University of Memphis on March 20, but some Memphians say his visit makes them uneasy.

Geronimo Kee, suspect in officer’s shooting, had juvenile record in Fayette County

Some have stated online they plan to protest the event by signing up for free tickets and then not showing up. They are asking others to do the same, so Rittenhouse will have to address an empty room.

The event is hosted by the registered student organization Memphis Turning Point USA.

Students and local and state leaders are all weighing in on the guest appearance. They say allowing Rittenhouse to appear on a campus whose student body is 40% black makes students uncomfortable and sends the wrong message.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

We spoke with democratic representative Antonio Parkinson, who says this is a learning experience.

“Whether you like Kyle Rittenhouse or not, I abhor him. However, he is a part of our history now, believe it or not. And so, if you have an opportunity to hear while the person is here, take advantage of that opportunity,” said Parkinson.

The University of Memphis said in a statement that due to free speech, they cannot legally prohibit the event.

We also reached out to Turning Point USA about the event but have not yet heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.