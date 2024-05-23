Kyle Rittenhouse draws big crowds at Texas GOP convention. ‘Very nice guy,’ one fan says

As early afternoon set in, a large line at the Texas GOP convention stretched from the middle of the exhibit floor all the way to the lobby of San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

But it wasn’t for a chance to shake hands with the head of the party, or a rock-star congressman ... or even a former president.

This crowd wanted to meet Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, who has become an icon among Republicans and gun rights advocates, held a meet-and-greet Thursday hosted by his employer, Texas Gun Rights. He became nationally known after he shot two people during chaotic protests in Wisconsin during the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse was ultimately acquitted on homicide charges.

Among some of the first in line were Chris Haltom and his son, Joel Haltom, from Colleyville.

Chris Haltom said it was the first time they got to meet Rittenhouse. They waited an hour in line but said it was worth it.

“Well, for me it felt great,” Joel Haltom said of meeting Rittenhouse.

His father agreed. “It was great, yeah. Very nice guy.”

Both got a signed copy of Rittenhouse’s book, “Acquitted.”

Rittenhouse complimented Joel’s shirt, which parodied the “The Brady Bunch,” swapping out the grid of photos with a “Shady Bunch” of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, former President Barrack Obama, the Clintons, Anthony Fauci, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The state’s GOP convention began Monday and runs through Saturday, where party members from across the state gather to elect leadership and set priorities for the next two years.