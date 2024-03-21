Kyle Rittenhouse Cuts Memphis Event Short and Leaves Stage Amid Student Backlash

Kyle Rittenhouse – who famously shot and killed two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 – cut a speech he was giving at Memphis University short and left the stage as the audience shouted at him on Wednesday, March 20.

The Tennessee university’s Turning Point USA Chapter invited Rittenhouse to speak at the campus, where he talked about the Second Amendment and his views of gun violence.

Rittenhouse left the event early, and was only onstage for 30 minutes, according to local media.

According to a local media report, protesters had been planning on demonstrating at the event “for weeks.” A protest was staged outside the venue before the event, WMC-TV reported, and after Rittenhouse left the podium, “Turning Point USA organizers were escorted off campus by state troopers after being run off by a flood of students.”

The right-wing Turning Point USA is self-described as a “501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom,” and says it has "a presence on “more than 3,500 campuses” in the United States.

In 2020, Rittenhouse went to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and shot three people, killing two of them. He claimed self-defense and was acquitted in 2021; he has since become a conservative public figure.

Video filmed by Luis Lopez shows Rittenhouse onstage and then being escorted away as students who were protesting his presence on stage cheer. Credit: Luis Lopez via Storyful