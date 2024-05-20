Here’s how KY voters can find sample ballots, candidate info for 2024 primary election

If you’re a voter registered with the Democratic or Republican parties, you’re likely well aware of the presidential primary topping your Tuesday, May 21, ballot, but that race is far from the only contest.

On ballots across the Bluegrass State are several congressional primaries, along with those for state house and senate seats and a number of local races. In Fayette County, those local races include three seats on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and a primary for the 14th Circuit commonwealth attorney’s race.

Early voting wrapped statewide Saturday, May 18, with a slight uptick in participation compared to last year, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. If you still need to cast your ballot, polls in Kentucky are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday local time. You will need to remember to bring your photo identification.

For those who want to prepare ahead of time, we’ve rounded up some resources to research your ballot and find reputable information on the candidates who may appear there.

Where can I find sample ballots for Kentucky’s 2024 primary election?

As usual, the races on your ballot will be determined by where you live. In the case of a primary, they will also be determined by your party affiliation.

Kentucky conducts closed primaries, meaning you have to be registered with a major party by the end of the prior year to vote in that party’s primary election. Other voters can only participate in nonpartisan races.

As of April 26, Kentucky has about 1.6 million registered Republicans and 1.5 million registered Democrats eligible to vote in their respective primaries, according to data from the State Board of Elections.

The secretary of state’s office maintains an online directory of sample ballots for each election by county, accessible at web.sos.ky.gov/electionballots/. Simply find your county to view all possible races being voted there.

For more specific information about what you might see on your ballot, you can see if your county offers a sample ballot tool. Visit kentuckycountyclerks.com/ to find your clerk’s website and review local election information. Fayette County voters can enter their Social Security number and birth date online to view specific voter information.

If you are unsure about your registration status or are looking for other general election information, visit govote.ky.gov.

How can I find reputable information about the candidates?

A number of online resources are available to voters looking to learn more about the candidates on their ballot.

For those following major state house and senate races and primaries local to Lexington, the Herald-Leader has complete coverage available in our 2024 Kentucky Primary Voter Guide.

In addition, you can find coverage of primary race results at kentucky.com starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and coverage of Election Day all day.

The League of Women Voter of Kentucky, a nonpartisan, voter advocacy group, recently launched its traditional Vote411 project for the primaries. Vote411 provides a one-stop outlet for information about the election and candidates, where available.

“From local ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial voters in Kentucky make their voices heard this election year,” Jennifer Jackson, LWVKY president, stated in a May 14 release. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of KY has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Kentucky voters.”

If you are looking for other information on local races outside of Fayette County, be sure to check local media.

Do you have a question about the 2024 election in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.