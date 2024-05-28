KY state trooper assigned to Gov. Beshear security charged with stealing police ammo

A Kentucky State Police trooper who was assigned to an executive security detail for Gov. Andy Beshear is accused of taking department-owned ammunition, according to Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland.

Trooper Daniel Forbis, 42, was indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court for theft and unlawful taking of property more than $10,000 and abuse of public trust on May 21, after he allegedly took control over “movable property” belonging to the state, according to court documents.

Cleveland confirmed to the Herald-Leader Tuesday afternoon that Forbis was allegedly stealing ammunition owned by the state police near the governor’s mansion over a period of months.

“On the grounds of the mansion is a storage facility containing ammunition, and (Forbis) was allegedly removing ammunition and taking it for personal use and converting to his own use,” Cleveland said.

Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics Newsletter





A must-read newsletter for political junkies across the Bluegrass State with reporting and analysis from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Never miss a story! Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics newsletter to connect with our reporting team and get behind-the-scenes insights, plus previews of the biggest stories.







Court documents allege while Forbis was acting in a government capacity, he took the public property and “intentionally dealt with such public property as his own,” but failed to disclose this to his employer.

Both charges are Class C felonies.

State officials called the alleged actions “concerning,” and said they could have jeopardized the safety of Kentucky’s first family.

“The Governor believes everyone is accountable for their actions and trusts the judicial system in dealing with this matter,” said James Hatchett, a spokesperson for Beshear’s office.

Forbis had a criminal summons issued on May 22, and his first court appearance is scheduled for July 12. A criminal summons is a court order to appear.

Forbis will not be arrested before his appearance, but a warrant could be issued for his arrest if Forbis did not appear for his court date, according to Cleveland.

He does not yet have legal representation, according to court records.

Politics reporter Austin Horn contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.