KY Supreme Court clears Louisville lawmaker to stay on ballot while lawsuit continues

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, is cleared to run for re-election Tuesday while a legal challenge to her filing paperwork continues at the state’s highest court.

Dennis Horlander, a former state representative whom Kulkarni unseated in a 2018 primary, says her candidacy is invalid because one of the required witnesses on her filing paperwork was a registered Republican when she signed the form.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals sided with Horlander last week. Kulkarni appealed that decision.

On Monday, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter issued a two-page opinion that said the primary election between Kulkarni and Democratic challenger William Zeitz can proceed as planned.

However, election officials can’t certify the race results until the Supreme Court authorizes it, VanMeter said in his order.

Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics Newsletter





A must-read newsletter for political junkies across the Bluegrass State with reporting and analysis from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Never miss a story! Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics newsletter to connect with our reporting team and get behind-the-scenes insights, plus previews of the biggest stories.







In the meantime, Kulkarni and Horlander must submit written briefs about their dispute to the high court by May 31, with oral arguments scheduled for June 6, he said.

Kulkarni, an attorney, joined the House in 2019.

“As of today, I remain on the ballot, and ask Democratic voters in District 40 to cast their ballot for me, the only candidate in this race who is seeking the office of State Representative in the best interests of our district,” she said in a statement. “My opponent in this race has not been interested in campaigning, relying instead on legal tricks to take the choice away from voters.

“I’m glad the Supreme Court has agreed to review our case. Democracy should always prevail.”

Zeitz is the only other candidate who has filed to run in Louisville’s 40th House District.