KY State Police find body of an infant “consistent” with a baby missing for a month

Detectives found a body Friday that could be that of a missing 8-month-old girl, according to Kentucky State Police.

Officers found the body of an infant during the search of a house. The body, which was was partially decomposed, was “consistent with Miya Rudd,” according to a news release from the police.

The body was hidden in the house, according to the release.

The body will be taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

The search for the baby began after state police were asked to check on her and did not find her with her parents, Tesla Tucker and Gage Rudd.

A citation in the case said other family members told police they hadn’t seen Miya since late April.

Police found Tucker and Rudd at a motel in Owensboro with a large amount of drugs, but the baby was not with them and they said they didn’t know where she was, according to the citation.

The two are charged with child abandonment, they are charged with possession of fentanyl; trafficking in methamphetamine; first-degree child abuse; trafficking in marijuana; trafficking of legend drugs; and engaging in organized crime.