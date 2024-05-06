Ky. Sec. of State Adams honored with JFK Profile in Courage award for defending elections

Kentucky’s secretary of state has been named the 2024 recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, a prestigious honor that annually spotlights those who display “political courage.”

Michael Adams, a Republican, was selected as this year’s Profile in Courage Award honoree for “expanding voting rights and standing up for free and fair elections, despite party opposition and death threats from election deniers,” according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, which bestows the award.

“President Kennedy’s admonition to put country before self rings true now more than ever,” Adams said Monday. “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of election officials and poll workers across America who, inspired by this call, sacrifice to keep the American experiment in self-government alive.”

In a state with a Democratic governor and a Republican supermajority in the legislature, Adams has retained across-the-aisle popularity, despite sometimes ruffling feathers in his own party for calling out false claims about election interference when former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020, and for tacking far right on social wedge issues.

In the November 2023 election, Adams was the highest vote-getter on the ballot, capturing 61% of the vote.

He called the choice of his fellow Republican, Daniel Cameron, to hinge a gubernatorial campaign on anti-transgender rhetoric a “sideshow attraction.”

Adams, first elected in 2019, has advocated for increasing absentee voting access and opportunities for in-person voting.

The award noted this, saying, “as he advocated for this legislation, Adams knew it was deeply unpopular with much of his party, but he persisted and faced primary challenges from candidates who embraced voter fraud claims.”

Adams has perhaps gained most of his notoriety for remaining outspoken on the security of state elections, despite a swell of backlash from some in his party that mass fraud lost Trump a second term as president.

“There’s a lot of irresponsible chatter out there and demagoguery about us having hacked elections,” Adams said in a 2022 Spectrum news interview. “It’s all hogwash.”

