KY Republicans blast Trump hush money trial guilty verdict: ‘Sad day for America’

Kentucky Republicans in Congress rushed to condemn a New York jury’s decision Thursday to convict former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sexual relationship that may have threatened his 2016 campaign.

Sen. Rand Paul questioned the survival of the republic.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky’s 6th District blasted the prosecutor who brought the case as “corrupt” and the tactics used during the trial “unconstitutional.”

“How long can our republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process?” Paul posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America.”

Barr dubbed it a “sham trial ... marked by outrageous and unconstitutional tactics.”

“It won’t stop me and millions of Americans from acquitting the president of these politically motivated charges and sending him back to the White House in November,” Barr added.

Trump echoed Barr’s sentiment in a statement afterwards telling reporters, “The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people.”

Northern Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said there was no underlying crime in Trump’s case.

“Partisan hacks serving as judges, investigators and prosecutors have turned our legal system into a farce at both the state and federal level,” Massie posted.

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11, days before Republicans will convene in Milwaukee to formally nominate him for president for a third straight cycle. He is almost certain to appeal the verdict, prolonging the case for months.

This is a developing story that may be updated.