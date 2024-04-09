KY Republican House candidate arrested for strangulation in Kenton County

A Republican candidate for state House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky was arrested and booked for strangulation Monday night.

According to Kenton County Jail records, Brian Ormes was arrested by a Fort Wright police officer and booked into Kenton County Jail at 11:02 p.m. Monday on three charges — first-degree strangulation, menacing and fourth-degree assault with no visible injury.

Ormes, 53, is a candidate for House District 67, located in Campbell County and encompasses most of the city of Newport. The seat is currently held by House Democratic Whip Rachel Roberts, who is not seeking re-election.

Ormes was arraigned Tuesday morning. Kenton County Jail staff told the Herald-Leader that Ormes was in the process of being released on a $2,500 bond as of mid-day Tuesday.

According to a bond decision from Kenton County District Court, Ormes is required to refrain from contacting the alleged victim and to “stay out of all Walmarts” as conditions of his release.

Though Ormes is running for office in Campbell County, the arresting agency is in neighboring Kenton County. Both counties are immediately south of Cincinnati.

No police report with details of the incident was immediately available. The Fort Wright Police Department did not immediately return Herald-Leader requests for comment.

Ormes is in a primary race against Republican candidate Terry Hatton.

The Democratic candidate is Matthew Lehman, who previously ran for Congress against Northern Kentucky U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie.

This is a developing story that may be updated.