Ky. Power to participate in reading event

Mar. 17—ASHLAND — More than 1,200 elementary students throughout 20 eastern Kentucky counties will be treated to a riveting story about big dreams and perseverance read aloud by Kentucky Power volunteers.

More than 30 Kentucky Power volunteers will read "Rosie Revere, Engineer" by Andrea Beaty Tuesday at 19 schools throughout eastern Kentucky. The list of schools rotates annually.

The book is a triumphant tale about an innovative girl, Rosie, who dreams of becoming an engineer and learns a valuable lesson about the importance of never giving up.

Read to Me Day, which takes place during National Reading Month and in conjunction with International Read to Me Day, is about promoting literacy and the joy of reading, according to Michelle Strickland, communications representative.

"While Kentucky Power provides annual support to schools in our service areas through grants and program sponsorships," Strickland said. "This is an important event that allows many of our employees the opportunity to get involved and give back in one of the most important places in the communities where we live and work — our schools."

Volunteers also will discuss electrical safety with students and donate the book to the school's library.