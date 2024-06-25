Ky. man allegedly kills wife, mother-in-law, says ‘had a job to take both females out’

A Shelby County man was arrested after allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law on Friday.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Michael Hunt told the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office he “had a job to take both females out.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Cropper area around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The citation said Hunt told the police that someone had been shot in the area of the Baptist Church. But after police were unable to locate anyone, they spoke with Hunt a second time and he said the victims were at 201 Pleasureville Road.

Police found a dead female with a gunshot wound to the head on the first floor of his home and another woman on the second who was also injured with a gunshot wound to the head.

The second woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, WKYT.

Police said the victims were identified as his 33-year-old wife, Emily Hunt, and his 56-year-old mother-in-law, Heather Simmons, according to WKYT.

Hunt, who according to the arrest citation had blood on his clothing at the time of his arrest, has prior drug, DUI and disorderly conduct charges, according to court documents.

Hunt has been charged murder and attempted murder. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 25.