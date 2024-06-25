Ky. Lottery boasts $10M Double Play winner. Did you buy ticket at Oldham County Circle K?

The Powerball drawing held Monday night produced a $10 million winning ticket with the second-chance Double Play draw, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

This is the state's first top tier Powerball Double Play win since the game debuted in late 2023.

“The Kentucky Lottery has winners every day and it’s always extra special when we have a really big winner, especially on Powerball since it is one of our most popular games.” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.

Here's what you need to know:

Where was the winning Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Kentucky on June 24, 2024?

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K No. 3305 located at 2900 Highway 22, Crestwood, Ky.

Powerball numbers 6/24/24

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 5, 6, 36, 53, 69, and the Powerball is 8. The Power Play was 2X.

Powerball Double Play numbers 6/24/24

Double Play numbers are 1, 31, 33, 54, 60 and the Powerball is 26.

How to claim winning Powerball ticket via Kentucky Lottery

Winners must claim their prizes at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Winners should call (877) 789-4532 to make an appointment to claim their prize. Here are other things winners should consider:

Sign the back of winning tickets.

Keep winning tickets in a secure location.

Claim the lottery prize within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, rose to an estimated $95 million with a cash option of $45.7 million, according to powerball.com.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Mega Millions winning numbers

Friday night’s winning numbers were 3, 18, 27, 40, 44, and the Mega Ball was 19.

The Mega Millions continued to rise after no one matched all six numbers from Friday night's drawing.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot?

The current Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $97 million, with a cash option of $46.4 million.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Powerball numbers 6/24/24: Winning $10M Doube Play ticket sold in Kentucky