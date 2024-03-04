KY lawmaker criticized for implying pedophiles could benefit from ‘child sex dolls’

A Kentucky Democrat is being widely criticized after implying during a legislative committee meeting last week that allowing pedophiles access to child sex dolls could help lessen their desire to abuse children.

The comments from Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, were in response to House Bill 207 from Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood, which would make it illegal to “possess, traffic, import or promote” a child sex doll, as well as criminalize the distribution of computer-generated images that depict a minor being sexually abused.

Berg voted in support of the bill during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Feb. 29, a point she reiterated on the Senate floor Friday after her remarks gained attention online.

Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics Newsletter





A must-read newsletter for political junkies across the Bluegrass State with reporting and analysis from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Never miss a story! Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics newsletter to connect with our reporting team and get behind-the-scenes insights, plus previews of the biggest stories.







Dietz told the committee the bill “closes a loophole that has allowed pedophiles to practice victimization of children.”

“It will save countless children from rape, sexual abuse and trafficking,” she said.

But Berg raised a point that drew sharp objections, in suggesting that keeping child sex dolls legal may benefit pedophiles and decrease their likelihood to abuse children: “... for people who are attracted to minors, these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children. That it actually gives them a release that makes them less likely to go outside of their home,” Berg said.

Though divisive and controversial, discussion over the use of child sex dolls in this way is an ongoing debate among some experts, documented in publications including the National Institutes for Health and the Journal of Sex Research.

Jeremy Murrell, deputy commissioner for Counter Exploitation under Attorney General Russell Coleman, said in his line of work, he has intercepted many of these dolls.

“When you come across one of these child sex dolls, there is no doubt why it was created and what it’s used for,” he told senators.

But under current Kentucky law, the mere existence of one of these dolls does not give law enforcement probable cause to investigate further. This bill would change that.

“We’re appreciative of the language that does close the current loophole and will allow us to charge the offenders who are using these dolls,” Murrell said.

Additionally, by defining in statute what constitutes a “computer-generated image” depicting this type of crime, which Murrell said is a “newer trend,” it will better allow law enforcement to criminally charge individuals who distribute that type of media.

During that meeting, Dietz said her bill’s supporters including Attorney General Russell Coleman’s office, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as several victims’ advocates groups.

But before the committee voted unanimously to advance the bill, Berg raised a point she said she was “concerned” about, after researching child sex dolls the night before.

“There are what we call MAPs — minor-attracted persons — and the limited amount of research done on these dolls suggests they actually, for people who are attracted to minors, these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children,” Berg said. “That it actually gives them a release that makes them less likely to go outside of their home.”

Berg implied that banning them would increase a pedophile’s likelihood of preying on children.

“Like I said, the research is not very good, not very comprehensive,” she said. “But the research that is out there is conclusive, unequivocally.”

Committee Chair Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, interrupted Berg and told her that was incorrect, and the expert testimony provided to the committee in favor of the bill contradicted her statement.

“We’ve got expert testimony who shared testimony by letter with this committee several years ago when I filed the bill and gave an updated letter to Rep. Dietz in support of her bill which says the exact opposite,” Westerfield told Berg.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield in his office at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky, Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The Jan. 22 letter Dietz and Westerfield were referencing is from Dr. Ed Conner, a Northern Kentucky-based licensed psychologist who conducts forensic assessments and Sex Offender Risk Assessments to people accused of or convicted of sex-based crimes.

“The manufacturing, sale and use of such inanimate objects for sexual arousal and sexual gratification purposes is a very alarming trend that, over time, can lead to dangerous deviant sexual behavior,” Conner wrote. “Simply stated, childlike ‘sex dolls’ encourage the eroticism of children,” and over time, a person who uses those dolls can “eventually lead to an attempted and/or completed sexual assault of a child.”

Someone who purchases one of these dolls resembling a child under the age of 12 “undoubtedly meets the criteria for a diagnosis of pedophilia,” he wrote. “The premise that engaging in sexual behavior with a childlike ‘sex doll’ could decrease the probability of the individual acting out the deviant sexual fantasy with a living child has no basis in longitudinal credible scientific research.”

Online backlash to Berg’s comments

Though Berg voted to advance the bill and later apologized, saying she regretted the implication of her questions, her comments quickly went viral, drawing swift criticism from many, including from some Kentucky Republicans and other right-leaning groups.

“As a mom and physician, I am of course deeply concerned with the harm of pedophilia, and I regret if my question in committee didn’t convey that,” Berg posted on X Friday. “I voted in favor of House Bill 207 to outlaw child sex dolls, a stance that aligns with my commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our youth and holding perpetrators accountable.”

A day after Berg’s initial comments, Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, posted on X Friday that, “defending pedophiles is disgusting. I am anxiously awaiting condemnation from her colleagues. There is no excuse.”

On the Senate floor Friday morning, Berg addressed the backlash.

“Guys, I think it’s hilarious. I think what they put out there is so funny,” she said. “If we can’t talk about things openly as adults, then I don’t think we can make good decisions. I just want to make sure people understand: I did vote in favor of the bill.”

Berg, who is Jewish, said she had been “getting amazingly anti-Semitic emails as a result” of her comments.

On Saturday, Tichenor posted, again, “Was she remorseful? Nope. She thought it was funny and quickly became the victim.”

Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, reposted a video clip of Berg’s question in committee, writing, “the war on children is real.”

Over the weekend, the Kentucky Republican Party asked Gov. Andy Beshear why he had “not yet condemned (Berg’s) remarks suggesting child sex dolls have a place in our society? Are those views parts of his Team Kentucky? He ought to take a strong stance against such rhetoric to safeguard Kentucky’s children.”

Berg has since been called “disturbing and unbelievable,” accused of “sexualizing kids,” and called “absolutely disgusting” by The Daily Wire, a far-right media organization, in a X post.