KY ‘school choice’ amendment advances, would allow tax dollars for private, charter schools

An effort to put “school choice” on the November ballot has cleared its first legislative hurdle.

House Bill 2, which would give voters the choice of amending the state constitution to allow taxpayer dollars to go to non-public schools, was approved Tuesday by an 11-4 vote in the House Committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs.

All three Democratic committee members voted no, and all but one Republican — Rep. Scott Lewis, R-Hartford, former superintendent of Ohio County Schools — voted in favor.

Democrats objected to how quickly the meeting was called, saying it did not meet the 24-hour notice requirement of the state’s open meetings law.

Standing committee meetings are scheduled for Thursdays at 10 a.m. However, notice was sent at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday that a special meeting was to take place after the House adjourned for the day, beginning just after 4 p.m.

A committee substitute also was introduced at the meeting.

The original bill said lawmakers would be able to fund non-public schools, like charter or private schools, notwithstanding five provisions of the Kentucky constitution; in the substitute, that grew to seven sections.

Here's a side-by-side look at the text of the HB 2 committee sub (left) and the original bill (right).



The main difference is the two additional sections of the constitution - 59 & 60 - notwithstanding. pic.twitter.com/AaFidUG9EV — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) March 12, 2024

The ballot question would read as follows:

“To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky as stated below?

“The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law, Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186, and 189 of this Constitution notwithstanding.”

