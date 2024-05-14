KY House District 93: Sarah Ritter challenges Rep. Adrielle Camuel in Democratic primary

House District 93 is still relatively new. So is its representative in Adrielle Camuel, D-Lexington, who won a race to replace the late Lamin Swann in Frankfort last year.

Shipped over from Eastern Kentucky due to population trends in 2022’s redistricting effort, the southern Fayette County district includes several neighborhoods along Tates Creek Road.

Camuel won her seat easily in 2023 over a well-funded Republican.

That wasn’t before some controversy over the Democratic nomination, however, as she was one of many vying for party nomination in a closed-door vote that included now-council candidate Emma Curtis.

No Republican filed to run in the district this year.

This year, Sarah Ritter is running against Camuel. Ritter is a new candidate who has worked in Frankfort both for Gov. Andy Beshear and former representative Joe Graviss.

Ritter has criticized Camuel for a campaign promise that didn’t quite pan out. She’d pledged to repeal the ban on gender affirming care for Kentucky youth, 2023’s Senate Bill 150, but later found out that other legislators were already on the job.

Here’s how the candidates responded to a survey on their backgrounds, the future of the Democratic party in Kentucky, the issues and more.

Rep. Adrielle Camuel, D-Lexington

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

I’ve worked in public education and the small business world, so I bring real-life experience to the table. As an administrative assistant, my job involves troubleshooting and problem-solving for families. For instance, I receive the calls when parents or guardians feel their child’s IEP/504 isn’t being followed or if there’s a problem in the classroom. Conversations can be intense, emotional and frequently require policy research. Prior to the school system, I worked in a small company that manufactured waterproof leather for the motorcycle industry. That experience provided a deep understanding of the economic realities of small businesses.

My personal experiences also help me understand struggles people of all ages in the 93rd District face. How to afford preschool or childcare on a tight budget? Been there. Giant bill from an operation? Absolutely. Now my father has dementia, and dealing with his health and financial needs has been incredibly difficult.

What would be your top 3 issues in Frankfort in the next term?

There are many pressing issues affecting Kentuckians in the 93rd district and across the state. Among these, my constituents talk with me most often about three primary issues: Ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare, including reproductive choices and elder care services; addressing the challenge of affordable housing; and protecting and adequately funding public education, including universal preschool. It is important to note that these are needs on the most basic of levels. People want financial security, control over their own bodies, great schools for their kids and to age with dignity and respect.

Democrats have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you instead of your opponent?

My team and I have knocked thousands of doors over the course of this campaign, and time after time we hear the same thing: “We want someone that will fight for us.” I am not in this election for myself. In fact, professional politics was never really on my radar. I stepped up to run for office in the last election to lift up the voices I felt were being silenced, and the voters of the 93rd district honored me with their support. While it has been a privilege to represent them in the General Assembly, the fight is far from over. That’s why I am asking for a full term and for the support of voters of the 93rd district again.

Currently, Republicans control the flow of legislation in Frankfort. How can the Democratic Party become more relevant and change that reality?

The Democratic Party is relevant in Kentucky today even if Democrats are fighting an uphill battle against maps strategically drawn to favor Republicans. In spite of the imbalance in representation in the legislature, Kentuckians should know there are many bipartisan bills crafted and often passed unanimously each session. Democrats play an integral role in the development and passage of landmark bills like the “Momnibus” each year.

I believe good policy is made when there’s balance in representation. Balance opens the door to real debate — not performative politics by the majority — and compromise which leads to good, solid legislation. In order to achieve a greater balance in Frankfort, Democrats must continue to focus on recruiting good people who are deeply connected with and tuned into their communities.

As an eternal optimist, I believe Democrats will gain seats while continuing doing the work to help our citizens and move Kentucky forward.

Sarah Ritter, Democratic candidate for House District 93

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

For me, running for office is a calling; it’s something I have been preparing for some time. I worked in Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office of Legislative Affairs, I worked for former Rep. Joe Graviss in the legislature and have held several leadership positions in the Kentucky and Fayette County Young Democrats. I have more experience, a better understanding of how things work in the legislature and years of relationships on both sides of the aisle that will help me competently and effectively represent the people of the 93rd. We have a Republican supermajority whose radical agenda repeatedly ignores the will of the people. I have the courage to stand up to right-wing extremists. Unlike my opponent, I won’t go running from the floor when tough questions need to be asked or there are tough votes to be taken.

What would be your top 3 issues in Frankfort in the next term?

Economy: Groceries, rent and healthcare costs have squeezed working people to the breaking point. As a renter, I know firsthand what the people of the 93rd face. I’ll focus on helping our seniors on fixed incomes and creating economic opportunity for young people.

Women’s health: On average, one pregnant woman in Kentucky dies every three days. Many could be prevented with basic prenatal care. Our legislature claims to be pro-life, but this statistic doesn’t sound very pro-life to me. Our current abortion laws don’t include exceptions for rape, incest or the life of a mother. I’ll work with reasonable voices on both sides to bring sensibility back to reproductive healthcare.

Education/pre-K: I’m committed to fully fund universal pre-K. Students who don’t receive proper education are more likely to be homeless, require public assistance, and be incarcerated. A well-educated workforce will strengthen our economy and provide for stronger communities.

Democrats have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you instead of your opponent?

I have experience in both the executive and legislative branches. Through my hard work, competence and unwavering commitment to keep my word, I have earned the respect of members on both sides of the aisle and people at the highest levels of the administration.

The voters have a clear choice. My opponent broke her campaign promises and had to be shamed into keeping them. When faced with tough choices, she ran from the chamber. Through her inexperience, she has repeatedly shown that she doesn’t understand the legislative process and repeatedly turned her back on Gov. Beshear, whose coattails carried her in the special election.

Currently, Republicans control the flow of legislation in Frankfort. How can the Democratic Party become more relevant and change that reality?

Bipartisan efforts like the Momnibus bill passed during the 2024 session are rare in Frankfort because the radical right-wing of the Republican Party has taken their party and the state hostage. As long as that’s the case, the best thing we can do is win more seats. Tactically, we need better candidates. We need people who reflect the communities they serve. Strategically, we must target the extremist representatives who have so outdistanced their constituency on key issues that they have made themselves vulnerable in General Elections. This would allow us to pick up seats in areas Democrats have not won in years and show more moderate Republicans that they can free themselves of their extreme colleagues. This is a priority for me as we consider the future of the Democratic Party and the commonwealth.



