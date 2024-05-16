KY House District 45: GOP Rep. Killian Timoney faces challenger Thomas Jefferson

An expensive battle is in full swing for Central Kentucky’s House District 45.

Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, is seeking election to a third term against Thomas Jefferson in a race that typifies the battle between more moderate Republicans and the “Liberty” Republicans, who are generally further right than the mainstream of the party on issues like gun control and the role of government.

In Fayette County, House District 45 is centered around the suburbs in the Southwest, including most of the neighborhoods around Harrodsburg Road outside of New Circle. It’s bounded to the North by Keeneland and to the East by Nicholasville Road. The district also includes a section of Jessamine County, running down from the county line to include a section of Wilmore.

Jefferson, a retiree who shares a name with an American Founding Father, has the endorsement of the Jessamine County Republican Party; the district is split between Jessamine and Fayette counties, though the bulk of the population is in Fayette.

Timoney, an educator who works in Fayette County Public Schools, has drawn fire from some conservatives for being one of the most socially moderate GOP House members and voting against Senate Bill 150 in 2023, which LGBTQ rights advocates said was one of the most “anti-trans,” bills in the nation.

Further, when Timoney was carrying a bill to ban so-called “gray machines” — the slot-like games that popped up in convenience stores around the state — from Kentucky, a mysterious group ran anti-trans television ads against him highly critical of his vote against a ban on transgender girls from girls school sports.

Political action committees tied to the Liberty wing of the GOP are backing Jefferson — that includes Make Liberty Win, Commonwealth Educational Opportunities PAC and Conservatives for the Commonwealth Action PAC.

One mailer sent this cycle also took an anti-trans bent against Timoney. From Make Liberty Win, the mailer used his votes against a ban on gender affirming care for Kentucky youth and a ban on trans women participating in high school and college sports to call him “Groomer Killian” and insinuate he’s a “predator.”

On Timoney’s side, Commonwealth Conservative Coalition — a group largely funded by Churchill Downs, an arm of the state’s largest teachers’ union in Jefferson County and the Kentucky Hospital Association — has poured money into the race. According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, the group has spent more than $250,000 on promoting him.

Unlike some other GOP primary contests, the district is politically somewhat purple. Former GOP president Donald Trump won the district by just over three percentage points in 2020, according to elections data website CNAlysis. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won the district by more than 21 points.

Here’s how they answered questions about their background, priorities and the Republican party.

Thomas Jefferson

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

I believe my background in business will help me to hear what my fellow legislators are saying and what they are trying to accomplish. Additionally, my experience has prepared me to be able to weigh in on the serious issues facing small business owners throughout Kentucky.

What would be your top three issues in Frankfort in the next term?

On my first day in the legislature, I plan to file legislation to reduce taxes and install the taxpayer bill of rights because Kentuckians deserve to have a greater voice regarding how the government spends their hard earned dollars. Additionally, I hope to serve on the education committee because I would like to advocate for school choice programs and other solutions to the education crisis that is looming in several parts of the state. Lastly, I plan on supporting efforts to make the adoption process more efficient for parents. Having gone through the process myself, I appreciate the need for reform that will make it easier to place children in loving homes.

Republicans have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you?

I am proud to be the only candidate endorsed by the Jessamine County Republican Party, recommended by Kentucky Right to Life, and endorsed by former Rep. Stan Cave. If you are looking for a real conservative, I am your candidate. I believe in defending life, cutting wasteful spending, and getting the government out of your way.

Republicans currently control the state legislature. How do you intend to make your mark on the party’s direction and advocate for your district?

I plan to work with my colleagues to pass key conservative legislation while ensuring that my constituents’ voices are heard in Frankfort. This is a stark contrast from my opponent who earned an F rating from the Family Foundation in 2023 for his lack of a conservative voting record. You won’t find me being hosted by lobbyists during the nights of the legislative session. Instead, I’ll be headed home back to the district following the close of the legislative work day. My goal is to ensure that my constituents’ needs come first and that they will always find themselves welcome for a conversation in my office.

Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

I have worked as a teacher, a principal and a school administrator for 25 years. I’ve had the opportunity to work in the 45th District for much of that time as a state representative. You don’t get to pick who you work with and who you don’t work with; you represent everyone. I have firsthand knowledge of the real issues that people are facing in the 45th District, and I have a plan how to help.

What would be your top 3 issues in Frankfort in the next term?

My top three issues in my next term would be addressing inflation, community safety, specifically opiate addiction, and providing the necessary resources for the infrastructure of the 45th to handle the increase in population and traffic.

Republicans have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you?

I’m a proven servant of the people. I have two terms under my belt and have been able to show leadership in challenging areas and a strong commitment to conservative values. I have been very successful in passing bills to help to our economic engines in the 45th District. I have a very clear plan how to improve the economy bring jobs to the region and improve safety for the 45th as well as the commonwealth.

Republicans currently control the state legislature. How do you intend to make your mark on the party’s direction and advocate for your district?

I have been recognized by Republican leadership as a leader and a visionary to move the party forward. I have tackled incredibly challenging issues and have earned the respect of people across the aisle as well as across the spectrum within the Republican party. I’m a leader in the realm of education and workforce development And I look forward to continuing to support the 45th in all of those categories.