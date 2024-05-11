Ky. 4-H agent arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself to a juvenile

A Lexington man who works in the 4-H youth program in Bath County has been arrested after being accused of sending inappropriate photos of himself to a juvenile.

Terence L. Clemons, 50, was arrested Friday, after Kentucky State Police in Morehead said they began investigating a complaint about the photos, according to a news release.

Clemons was being held Saturday in the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with four counts of prohibited use of electronic communication to procure minor.

Clemons is a 4-H agent in the Bath County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, UK spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed.

“The safety of participants, volunteers, staff and community members is the top priority of the Kentucky 4-H program,” Blanton said in a statement Saturday. “Once learning of this, the program took immediate action and suspended the extension agent in question.”

It is unclear whether the charges are connected to Clemons’ work at 4-H.

“We are unable to speak to the charges or any additional details as Kentucky 4-H follows strict Client Protection protocols in order to safeguard the privacy of all involved,” Blanton’s statement said.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said he had no further information about the circumstances of the case.