KXAN wins 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

(KXAN) — KXAN earned two regional Edward R. Murrow awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Monday.

Considered among the most prestigious awards in journalism, the Murrows have been awarded to news organizations since 1971, according to RTDNA.

KXAN earned awards in the Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Video categories for television-large markets.

Regional winners advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

Regional Murrow award-winning projects

TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation: In this investigative effort, KXAN dedicated more than two dozen journalists to hold Texas Department of Transportation officials accountable, fight for public records, catalog hundreds of tips and complaints, and sift through thousands of pages of vendor contracts.

This project won in the category of Excellence in Innovation. Click here to learn more about the investigation.

OutLaw: A Half-Century Criminalizing LGBTQ+ Texans: This project explored a record number of laws proposed in 2023 impacting LGBTQ+ Texans, including a repeated effort to repeal the state’s ban on homosexual conduct.

This project won in the category of Excellence in Video. Click here to learn more about the investigation.

