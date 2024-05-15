KXAN’s sharing its ER security barrier findings with Texas lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers have filed more than 101,000 bills in the past three decades, according to the Legislative Reference Library. While many dealt with public safety, a review of those measures shows none appear to have ever proposed rules regarding traffic security barriers, or bollards, outside buildings.

A KXAN analysis of legislative records during that timeframe resulted in no apparent bills addressing the installation or benefits of bollards — reinforced pole-like barriers meant to deter vehicles from crashing into buildings or structures. That is something Levi Bernard and his family hope to change. He and his wife – and their two young sons – were all injured in February when a car crashed through the emergency room waiting area at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

Click here to explore the full story

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.