KWU getting new dining facilities by end of year by renovating current building

After initially expecting the facility to be built in 2026, Kansas Wesleyan University is shifting focus to get a new dining experience by the end of this year.

The Bieber Dining Hall, or bon appétit project, is moving forward as a renovation of the university's current dining hall rather than building a brand new facility.

In the announcement for this change, university President Matt Thompson said one of the reasons for this change is the rapid growth it is seeing in enrollment, including record enrollment for the current spring semester.

A rendering of the soon to be renovated Bieber Dining Hall shows a new patio area to the east of the building. The first phase of the renovations are set to be completed by fall 2024, with a second phase coming in summer 2025.

“It is well known that KWU’s enrollment growth has increased exponentially,” Thompson said. “Projections show that growth continuing to be dramatic as we go forward, so we knew that we needed to act quickly. Renovating our current facility and adding student parking can be done faster than building an entirely new venue; thus, it better prepares KWU for its next stages of growth.”

The university said renovations will begin at the current Shriwise Dining Hall as soon as possible.

“Our initial work showed that the earliest we could open a newly built dining hall would be the spring of 2026,” Thompson said. “The first phase of this revised project should be completed by the fall of 2024. When paired with the ability to add student parking, and to do both at a price that made financial sense for KWU, the way forward was clear.”

Like many building projects right now, the price of the initial project was much higher than the school expected, another factor in this change, which was not decided until the school spoke with the donors responsible for the new dining facility.

“We have a responsibility to act in the long-term interests of our university,” said Thompson. “When initial bids came in substantially higher than planned, we took time to consider a way forward and found this to be the best solution. We then sat down with Jeff and Margie Bieber, the lead donors for this project. They were very flexible and willing to make this change for the betterment of KWU. We are deeply appreciative of that and believe we have found a great solution.”

The Biebers are excited for the future of KWU and said the part that the dining facility can take in the success of that future.

“A new dining hall is an important asset for the future of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Jeff Bieber. “I remember that meal breaks were something I always looked forward to as a student. They enabled me to take a few moments to forget about class concerns, student requirements and other pressures, and simply to enjoy time with good friends. I’m pleased to be able to help provide an enhanced and expanded location, but more than that, I’m excited about the future of Kansas Wesleyan. The legacy of our beloved KWU is strong, and I’m proud to be a part of it being even stronger for future generations.”

The renovations will see changes such as new seating added, including long, narrow tables with stools on a second tier on the inside, and an expansion and renovation of the entire interior. Additionally, a patio area will be added to the east of the building, between the current location and Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

More improvements will come in summer 2025, with complete kitchen renovations that the school said "will bring the current dining facility fully into its new era."

While the new facility will be known as the Bieber Dining Hall, the school said the full name of the eatery inside the facility will be Shriwise Café at Bieber Dining Hall.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: KWU renovating dining facilities by end of year