Kwik Trip voted best gas station, ranks highly for food in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Wisconsin’s beloved Kwik Trip is getting its flowers on a national stage. It was named the best gas station brand and ranked highly for its food in the USA TODAY 10BestReaders’ Choice Awards.

Based out of La Crosse, Kwik Trip has become ubiquitous on the region’s roadside and has expansion plans popping up regularly. The USA TODAY awards are a multiphase process: first, the selections are decided by a panel of industry experts, then USA TODAY editors vet those nominations and they're then voted on by readers for four weeks.

In the best gas station brand category, Kwik Trip bested Hy-Vee and Casey’s, which placed second and third.

Meanwhile, for best food, Kwik Trip was in third place, behind Royal Farms and Casey’s.

Kwik Trip has a strong reputation for its food — a collection of hot food items like burgers and fried chicken, as well as packaged goods, including the recently announced limited-release Blueberry Dunker-flavored potato chips.

Buc-ee’s, which intends to build one of the largest gas stations in the world near Madison, placed 10th in both categories.

