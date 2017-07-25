Kushner Not Credible On Jr's Collusion E-mail

Congressman Eric Swalwell, member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifying before Congress in the Trump Russia investigation.

About The Rachel Maddow Show

Launched in 2008, “The Rachel Maddow Show” follows the machinations of policy making in America, from local political activism to international diplomacy. Rachel Maddow looks past the distractions of political theater and stunts and focuses on the legislative proposals and policies that shape American life - as well as the people making and influencing those policies and their ultimate outcome, intended or otherwise. See More

