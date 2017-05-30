Kushner flap: A brief history of back channels

The Kremlin spy was happy to participate in a secret, back-channel relationship with the close advisor to the US president-elect. His bosses wanted to deal with the new American leader “on the basis of complete frankness,” he said.

It would help if the upcoming inaugural address contained a positive reference, the spy added. Perhaps it could refer to “open channels of communication to Moscow.”

Is this a read-out of from one of Jared Kushner’s meetings with a Russian during the presidential transition of 2016 and 2017? Nope. It’s a reference to a January 1969 discussion between Henry Kissinger, then a key adviser to incoming president Richard Nixon, and Boris Sedov, a KGB operative working undercover as a Soviet journalist in Washington.

What it shows is that clandestine back channels between adversaries have been common diplomatic tools. They date back to virtually the beginning of the nation-state system. They were a feature of US-Soviet relations throughout the 1960s – and a useful feature, too.

Thus the phrase “back channel” isn’t by definition nefarious when applied to Mr. Kushner’s activities. The important questions are larger: Whom did he meet with and why did he meet them? What did he talk about? Who knew?

In terms of any back-channel communications between Trump officials and Russia, “the issue at stake here is what is the purpose and to what extent is that purpose kept secret from one’s own government?” says Brian Balogh, an associate professor of history at the University of Virginia and co-host of the “BackStory” history podcast.

Those are things that federal and congressional investigators are currently looking at. In particular they are studying a meeting between Kushner, son-in-law of the then president-elect, and a Russian banker, Sergey Gorkov, that took place in mid-December. Mr. Gorkov is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Putin's government controls Gorkov’s bank.

The Kushner-Gorkov connection occurred following an earlier December meeting between Kushner, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Amb. Kislyak told Moscow that at that meeting Kushner proposed opening a secret channel of communications, perhaps using Russian communications equipment at Russian facilities.

The White House has not denied that Kushner proposed a back-channel opening. Officials have told The New York Times that the purpose was to collaborate on ending the civil war in Syria and other policy issues.

But investigators find aspects of the meetings, as described, puzzling. Why was a banker involved? Did it have something to do with sanctions on Russia imposed by the Obama administration due to Russian aggression in Ukraine? Why would Kushner want to use Russian communications equipment, if it’s true he made that request?

WHERE BOLD IDEAS GERMINATE

However, asking to open a back channel between adversaries isn’t per se suspicious. Lots of administrations have used them for sensitive discussions they’d rather not be covered by the press.

Back channels allow national leaders to speak frankly to each other. They shield half-formed ideas from the harsh light of public criticism. They keep domestic adversaries of a position from organizing to defeat a proposed action.

They can also be hugely important. A secret Washington-Beijing back channel, developed with the help of Pakistan, laid the ground for President Nixon’s historic rapprochement with China. This famous example is virtually a how-to guide for secret talks. At one point, during an official trip to Pakistan, a slumped-over Secret Service agent impersonated Kissinger, supposedly ill, riding off to recuperate in the hill country. The real Kissinger sneaked off to Beijing for high-level meetings.

“That was a constructive reason for using a back-channel mechanism. It’s all about keeping things secret from people like [the media],” says Prof. Balogh of the University of Virginia.

Back channels helped defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis, too. There were two: one via the Brazilian government, and another through Robert F. Kennedy’s own Soviet contacts. They helped Washington and Moscow work out a deal in which the US secretly promised to withdraw Jupiter nuclear missiles from Turkey in exchange for Soviet withdrawal of its Cuban nuclear weapons.