Kurt Dobbs: A Christian's place is in the public square

Ray Buursma’s recent article, ‘Religionists, stay in your lane’, is a command for Christians to stay outside the public square of ideas. Buursma’s directive is nothing new. Christians have even voluntarily put themselves in a ‘public square timeout’ because of the pressure from culture.

Back in 1925, a high-stakes legal drama unfolded over the teaching of human evolution in public schools, a battle epitomized by the infamous "Monkey Trial." The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stepped in to challenge Tennessee’s law, selecting high school teacher John Scopes as their representative. Opposing him was William Jennings Bryan, a stalwart of fundamentalist values, with Clarence Darrow defending Scopes. Despite Scopes and the ACLU losing the case, the broader cultural war left many believers feeling as if they’d faced a hollow victory. In response, many retreated into the sanctuary of the church, adopting a stance of cultural monasticism, and ceding the public square to secularist ideologies.

As a result, the voices of Dewey, Marx, Darwin, Freud, Nietzsche, Skinner, and others began to dominate public discourse, replacing the Christian intellectual tradition that once shaped the nation’s marketplace of ideas. This shift marked a significant retreat from the arena where vital cultural and intellectual battles were fought.

By the late 20th century, however, figures like Francis Schaeffer, Alvin Plantinga, William Lane Craig, and Chuck Colson emerged, challenging the secular monopoly on thought, and beginning to reclaim a voice for Christian perspectives. Now, nearly a century after Scopes, we stand at another critical juncture.

Today, the public square is rife with debates over pressing issues that challenge core Christian values. Yet, there's a growing chorus suggesting Christians should abstain from politics, advising churches to focus solely on theology, morality, and family, leaving governance to secular professionals.

This advice has evolved, and increasingly, any issue of moral significance is quickly branded as "political" to sideline Christian input. Or, as Buursma puts it, “Stay in your lane”.

Issues like abortion have been declared secular concerns. Debates over sexuality and marriage are deemed civil matters. Even discussions on family dynamics, environmental stewardship, and social justice are off-limits, reserved for political discourse alone. This policy of avoidance silences the church’s moral voice, reducing its relevance and influence in society.

Such withdrawal has not only limited Christian engagement in urgent cultural dialogues but has also contributed to a reputation of passive complicity in historical injustices, such as the movements against slavery and civil rights. This perception of inaction, rather than reflecting a commitment to spiritual purity, has often been interpreted as an endorsement of prevailing societal wrongs.

But what about the separation of church and state? Shouldn’t that keep Christians in their lane?

The First Amendment is crystal clear and places no boundaries on how much individual citizens’ religious and moral beliefs can influence public policy. It’s worth another read. Here’s what it says:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It's crucial to understand that the First Amendment restricts the government, not the people. The “wall” that Jefferson mentioned is meant to protect citizens from government interference in religious affairs, not to block religious expression from public life. In essence, every religious person and organization has a legitimate role in public discussions. This is what true pluralism looks like.

Therefore, Christians must reconsider their retreat from the public square. Avoiding politics does not safeguard the church's purity but rather diminishes its impact on a world in dire need of its moral and ethical insights. By engaging thoughtfully and proactively in public discourse, Christians can offer unique perspectives that promote justice, compassion, and truth — principles that are foundational to both democracy and the Christian faith.

In conclusion, Christians must not abandon the public square; instead, we must enter it with conviction and grace, ready to contribute constructively to the pressing issues of our time. Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past but instead shape a future where Christian thought is once again a pivotal force in cultural development and public policy.

— Kurt Dobbs is a resident of Park Township. Contact him at kurtdobbs12@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Kurt Dobbs: A Christian's place is in the public square