How Kurds Could Tilt Turkey’s Referendum

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s most outspoken opponent of a referendum that promises to transform this NATO ally is sitting out the campaign behind bars.

Selahattin Demirtas, an ethnic Kurd who had rallied a national coalition with his pledge to thwart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bid for vast new powers, has been largely silenced, arrested in November 2016 for suspected ties to militants. A dozen more lawmakers from his Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) are also behind bars.

Demirtas’s political career has fallen victim to the surging violence between Kurdish insurgents and the Turkish state. A peace process with the armed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that Demirtas helped broker has collapsed, cities across the mainly Kurdish southeast lie in ruins after a reignited insurgency, and Erdogan is poised to clinch the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments that would transform Turkey from a parliamentary system into a presidential one — and could keep him in office past 2030.

If the “yes” vote wins out, Erdogan would no longer occupy a largely ceremonial role as president, but rather would run the military and the rest of the executive branch, exert greater control over judicial appointments, and, critics argue, effectively shape the legislature, because he would be able to resume his leadership of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and select its candidates for parliament.

The referendum campaign is tight, with recent opinion polls showing the “yes” campaign at 51 to 53 percent. A majority of Turkey’s Kurds backed Demirtas’s left-wing HDP in the June 2015 general election, and now their vote could prove decisive in the April 16 plebiscite.

Erdogan’s message to Turkey’s 58 million voters is a potent one: Only when he has complete control can he crush one of Europe’s longest-running insurgencies, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK, which took up arms in 1984, is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

“The coming months, with God’s permission, will be spring for Turkey and the Turkish people and a black winter for terrorists,” Erdogan said in an April 3 speech in the nationalist stronghold of Trabzon. He has hinted that he may pursue the Kurdish rebels into Iraq and Syria, where PKK-linked militias are battling the Islamic State with the U.S.-led coalition.

But Erdogan has tailored a different case for Kurdish voters. Under tight security in Diyarbakir, Demirtas’s hometown and the largest city in the impoverished southeast, Erdogan on April 1 told supporters that a “yes” vote will deliver peace and prosperity.

“I am personally the guarantor of the rights you possess, your freedoms, the economic development you need,” he said.

Erdogan has traditionally attracted support from about half of Kurds — conservatives grateful for the expansion of cultural rights during his rule and a peace process he launched with the PKK until it shattered in 2015.

Kurds make up about a fifth of the voting public, or roughly 10 million voters. If traditional Erdogan supporters among them return to his fold, it is likely to push the “yes” vote above the simple majority he needs. On the other hand, if the nearly 1 million Kurdish voters who abandoned the AKP for the HDP in the June 2015 election stick with the “no” camp, they could jeopardize Erdogan’s campaign.

“Embracing the Kurds as equal citizens has been a key part of Erdogan’s political legacy,” wrote Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s press secretary, in the Daily Sabah newspaper on April 3, citing the loosening of restrictions on the Kurdish language and millions of dollars of investment in Kurdish towns and cities. “The polls suggest that Kurdish voters support the constitutional referendum in higher numbers than expected.”

In a rare prison interview, where Demirtas submitted responses to written questions through lawyers, he told Foreign Policy that Erdogan will struggle to recapture Kurdish votes after the failure of peace negotiations and the ensuing crackdown. He predicted that a “significant proportion” of those Kurds who previously voted for the AKP would now vote “no.”

“The hard-line policies of the AKP and the suspension of democracy, human rights and rule of law have been rebuffed by Kurds as they distance themselves from the AKP,” he said.