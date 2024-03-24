Kuehner: Investing for Retirement with Uncle Sam

Investing for Retirement with Uncle Sam

With tax season drawing near, many people are looking for strategies to either minimize their tax liability or maximize their tax refund. Before delving too far into the details, let's first explore the nature of a tax refund. It is the amount of money that the government returns to a taxpayer when their tax payments exceed their actual tax liability for a specific year. So how can you make this work for you?

A highly efficient approach to accomplish this objective is to make contributions to a traditional Individual Retirement Account. Investing in an IRA is a highly effective strategy for achieving two objectives. Assuming your income and circumstances allow, you can deduct the amount that was contributed. The deduction results in a reduction of your taxable income, ultimately leading to a decrease in the amount of taxes you will be required to pay.

Moreover, you are allocating funds for your retirement. This is beneficial because a large portion of the American population has limited or nonexistent savings for their retirement. Only 46% of households admit to having any savings, and only 25% claim to have a nest egg of $100,000 or more.

When you contribute, you must deposit the money into an account that is less readily available than your checking or savings accounts. Distributing funds from a qualified account before reaching age 59 ½ (or without meeting the criteria for an exemption) will result in a 10% penalty. Furthermore, you will need to report the distribution as income. Recall that you received a tax deduction when the contribution was made. Upon withdrawing the money, you will need to pay taxes on any distributed amount, which will be determined by your existing tax bracket.

A common misconception among many taxpayers is that they are required to make their IRA contribution before submitting their return. That is not the case; just ensure the funds are deposited into a qualified account before April 15, the customary filing date.

Contributions to a traditional IRA are permissible for anyone with income. Although deductions may not be applicable, contributions are still possible. Many factors determine whether an individual is qualified to claim a tax deduction.

First, if you (or your spouse) are enrolled in an employer-sponsored plan, there are income limits (adjusted annually) which determine whether or not you are able to deduct an IRA contribution from your taxable income. This means you are eligible to fully deduct your contribution if your income remains below the specified limit. You may still be eligible for a partial deduction if your income falls within a specified range; however, if your income exceeds that threshold, you will not be eligible for a deduction.

Maximize your retirement savings without sacrificing your daily budget by using your tax refund to contribute to your IRA. It’s a great way to get more money into your retirement account without putting more into Uncle Sam’s pocket.

Michelle Kuehner, ChFC®, CEP®, CRPC®, CEPF®, ADPA® is the President of Personal Money Planning, LLC, a Wichita Falls retirement planning and investment management firm.

