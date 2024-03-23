KU Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs, NCAA Round of 32: Starters, tipoff time, TV info

Kansas will face Gonzaga in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know before tipoff...

When: 2:15 p.m. Central, Saturday

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

TV: CBS

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Gonzaga Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 Graham Ike 6-9 Jr. 16.5 F 22 Anton Watson 6-8 Sr. 14.3 F 33 Ben Gregg 6-10 Jr. 9.0 G 11 Nolan Hickman 6-2 Jr. 13.8 G 0 Ryan Nembhard 6-0 Jr. 12.8 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.7 C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 18.0 G 25 Nick Timberlake 6-4 Sr. 5.1 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 8.5 G 10 Johnny Furphy 6-9 Fr. 9.0

About No. 5 seed Gonzaga (26-7)

Gonzaga has won 10 of its last 11 games including Thursday’s 86-65 first-round victory over McNeese State. ... Gonzaga is making its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 26th overall. The 25 straight berths to the field is the third-longest current streak in the country behind Kansas’ 34 and Michigan State’s 26. …

The Zags are 45-25 all-time in the 25 previous NCAA Tournament appearances with 13 trips to the Sweet 16, six trips to the Elite Eight, two Final Fours and two appearances in the national championship game. … The Zags are 42-23 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 25 seasons. … Gonzaga is one of only two teams to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last 14 tournaments. Kansas is the other at 16 straight tourneys. …

The Zags are the only program to appear in the last eight Sweet 16s. … The Bulldogs have the most wins in the NCAA Tournament since 2017, going 21-6. Kansas is next at 17-5. … Gonzaga is playing in Salt Lake in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in program history. Gonzaga has played more NCAA Tournament games in Salt Lake City than any other site, winning nine of the 12 games played there. ...

Gonzaga clinched its 17th straight 25-win season, which is now the NCAA Division-I record. … Gonzaga junior forward Graham Ike, was named honorable mention All-America this week by the AP. A transfer from Wyoming, Ike led the West Coast Conference in scoring during league play at 18.4 points per game on 64% shooting. He’s the sixth player in conference history to lead in both categories.

About No. 4 seed Kansas (23-10)

The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time against Gonzaga. KU defeated the Bulldogs 80-66 on Nov. 13, 1998, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU lost 102-90 on Nov, 26, 2020, in the season-opening Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida. Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Jalen Suggs had 24 points and eight assists and Corey Kispert 23 points and four boards for Gonzaga. Marcus Garrett had 22 points, while Ochai Agbaji had 17 points and four assists, Bryce Thompson 12 points and three rebounds and Jalen Wilson 11 points and four boards for KU. …

KU and Gonzaga have three common opponents. KU defeated UConn, Kentucky and Yale; Gonzaga beat Kentucky and Yale and lost to UConn. … KU is 113-49 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks are trying to reach their 32nd Sweet 16. …

Kansas has 23 wins in 19 of Bill Self’s 21 seasons at Kansas. … KU is 5-2 in neutral-site games. … KU is 37-2 in its last 39 NCAA Tournament Round-of-64 games, beginning in 1981…. KU is 9-5 as the No. 4 seed. … Bill Self is 588-142 while at Kansas, 795-247 overall and 53-22 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, 43-17 while at Kansas. …

Kansas dished 25 assists on 35 field goals Thursday versus Samford. The 25 assists were the team’s most in an NCAA Tournament game since March 16, 2007 vs. Niagara (29 assists). … Kansas outscored Samford in the paint 54-24. The 54 points in the paint are the second-most of the season (58 vs. Chaminade). … Kansas scored 93 points vs. Samford, which is its third-highest total of the season. The Jayhawks scored 99 points each against NC Central and Manhattan in the first two games. ...

Hunter Dickinson on Thursday became the first NCAA player since at least 1996-97 to have 20 rebounds, five assists and multiple blocks in an NCAA Tournament game. … KJ Adams has recorded back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career..