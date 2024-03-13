KTLA's Carlos Saucedo trains for the L.A. Marathon
KTLA 5 News reporter Carlos Saucedo shares his experience training for the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon. March 2024.
KTLA 5 News reporter Carlos Saucedo shares his experience training for the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon. March 2024.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the next round of state primary contests.
The super-limited Rolls-Royce Ghost celebrates the automaker's 120th birthday with exclusive styling touches and color options.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
These high-quality SPF products provide all the sun protection you need without the harm to marine life.
Decentralized Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced on Tuesday that it's open sourcing Ozone, a tool that lets individuals and teams collaboratively review and label content on the network. The company plans to open up the ability for individuals and teams to run their own independent moderation services later this week, which means users will be able to subscribe to additional moderation services on top of Bluesky's default moderation. In a blog post, Bluesky said the change will give users "unprecedented control" over their social media experience.
If you’re wondering how much car insurance costs, we’ve got you covered and can help you find ways to save money on your next car insurance policy.
New and used hybrids have been selling quite fast over the last month.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
Queen was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU.
Over 41,000 Amazon reviewers gave this 72-ounce ice crusher a perfect rating. Snag it in time for spring smoothies!
Epic Games has announced a new pricing structure for non-game developers to use its Unreal Engine. It’ll cost these folks $1,850 per seat to use the software.
A Cybertruck forum user claimed that Tesla canceled their other reservations as punishment for listing their truck for sale.
With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for at least a month, Minnesota's rising superstar must find a way to lift the Wolves.
First, it was soaring car prices. Then gasoline hit $5 per gallon. Now, the cost of car insurance is skyrocketing.
More than 47,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.