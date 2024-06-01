Have a KTAG? Starting Sunday, you’ll be able to use it in this neighboring state

Kansans with a KTAG will be able to use it on a majority of Colorado toll roads beginning this Sunday, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The KTAG is the device that allows drivers to pay tolls electronically instead of stopping at a toll booth.

E-470 and express lanes near the Denver metro area will be recognized under the collaboration. Northwest Parkway, a nine-mile-long private road near Denver, is not included, according to KTA’s Rachel Bell, director of business services and customer relations.

Colorado joins Texas, Oklahoma and Florida as states where Kansas drivers can easily use toll roads.

Bell said these states are steps in a plan to make KTAG usable across the country.

“However, that is easier said than done,” Bell said. “And so we are working as kind of a regional effort.”

Also starting Sunday, Colorado drivers will be able to use their ExpressToll account on Kansas turnpikes.

More information on KTAG can be found at www.myktag.com/about. Bell said the page will be updated to include Colorado soon.